Cadence Bank Acquires Shares of 1,286 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Stock Down 2.9 %

KLA stock opened at $392.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.60. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

