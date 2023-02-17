Cadence Bank Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

