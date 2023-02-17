Cadence Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $240.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

