C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRWGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.73 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

