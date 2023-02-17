C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.73 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

