BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

