Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.8 %

BC opened at $88.45 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick



Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

