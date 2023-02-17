Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

BCUCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($52.69) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

