BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. 4,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,766. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $93,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

