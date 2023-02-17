Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 16,590 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.97% of Owens & Minor worth $36,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,962,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

