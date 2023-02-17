Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 10,382 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.32% of Eagle Materials worth $52,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

EXP stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

