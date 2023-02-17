Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,169 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $39,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $90.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

