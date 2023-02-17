Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $37,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

