Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.78% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $35,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

THG opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

