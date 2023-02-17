Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 17,679 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $42,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

