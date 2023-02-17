Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $5.13 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.94.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
