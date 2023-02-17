Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

