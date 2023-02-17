Brokers Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.