Brokers Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
