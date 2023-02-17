Brokers Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

TSE:CTS opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,369.60. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

