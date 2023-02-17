Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $17.29

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.
RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
