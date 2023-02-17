Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $40.40

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MediWound Price Performance

MDWD opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

