Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$1.79

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

