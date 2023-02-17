Brokerages Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Target Price at $208.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.04. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $164.66.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

