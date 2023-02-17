Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target at $21.25

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

