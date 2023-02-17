BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $501.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $595.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

