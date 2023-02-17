BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,729 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

