BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,890 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX opened at $211.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

