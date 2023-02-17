BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,717 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Trading Down 2.9 %

KLA stock opened at $392.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

