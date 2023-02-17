BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,141,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

