BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $441.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

