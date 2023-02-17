BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 53.2% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $263.15 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.