BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.91 and a 200 day moving average of $250.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.