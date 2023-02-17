BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 18,130 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.30.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $172.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

