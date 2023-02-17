British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($48.56) to GBX 3,600 ($43.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,898 ($47.32).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,143.50 ($38.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,306.23. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £70.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,331.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($122,378.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,571 over the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

