BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 331,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,363. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRSP. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

