Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BHFAM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 16,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,830. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
