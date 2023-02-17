Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 515,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,460. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also

