BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRFS. HSBC downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.45.

BRF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRFS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.68. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

