Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $989,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $185.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $172.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

