Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

STT opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

