Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230,584 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IFF opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

