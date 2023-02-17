Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sells 7,572 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BSX opened at $46.48 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

