Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 3.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BXP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 94,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,475. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

