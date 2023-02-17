Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.53.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $335.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $426.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day moving average is $358.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

