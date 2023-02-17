Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.87.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $335.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $426.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

