Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Down 14.7 %

SAM stock opened at $335.01 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $426.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.94.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer Company Profile

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

