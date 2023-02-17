Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,159. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 173,244 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,045,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

