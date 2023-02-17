Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,159. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.