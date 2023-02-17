Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $572.64

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.64 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 653.50 ($7.93). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 651 ($7.90), with a volume of 140,407 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.98) to GBX 585 ($7.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 660.60 ($8.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 623.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 573.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,009.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

