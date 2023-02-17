BMO Capital Markets Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$196.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$1.30 on Friday, reaching C$132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,537. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

