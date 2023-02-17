BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) a C$98.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.43.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$84.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.01. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$100.90.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.