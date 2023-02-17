B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Oliver Tant Buys 5,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,497.45).
LON BME traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 488 ($5.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.62 and a beta of 1.11. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
